STMicroelectronics is a Italian-French electronics and semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. While STMicroelectronics corporate headquarters and the headquarters for EMEA region are based in Geneva, the holding company, STMicroelectronics N.V. is registered in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The company's US headquarters is in Coppell, Texas. Headquarters for the Asia-Pacific region is in Singapore whilst Japan and Korea operations are headquartered in Tokyo. The company headquarters for the Greater China region is in Shanghai. STMicroelectronics was formed in June 1987 by the merger of semiconductor companies SGS Microelettronica (Società Generale Semiconduttori) of Italy and Thomson Semiconducteurs, the semiconductor arm of France's Thomson. At the time of the merger the company was known as SGS-THOMSON but took its current name in May 1998 following the withdrawal of Thomson SA as an owner. SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs were both long-established semiconductor companies.

Address 39 CHEMIN DU CHAMP DES FILLES, Geneva, Switzerland 00000 Website http://www.st.com Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/STMicroelectronics

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

