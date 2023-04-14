Stellenbosch University (Afrikaans: Universiteit Stellenbosch) is a public research university situated in Stellenbosch, a town in the Western Cape province of South Africa. Stellenbosch is jointly the oldest university in South Africa and the oldest extant university in Sub-Saharan Africa alongside the University of Cape Town which received full university status on the same day in 1918. Stellenbosch University (abbreviated as SU) designed and manufactured Africa's first microsatellite, SUNSAT, launched in 1999.

Website
https://www.sun.ac.za/english
Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stellenbosch_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Stellenbosch University South Africa

Science alone won't save humpback dolphins

There are fewer than 500 Indian Ocean humpback dolphins (Sousa plumbea) remaining in South African waters. Science alone will not bring them back from the brink of extinction—we also need a multi-stakeholder Conservation ...

Plants & Animals

Aug 11, 2021

0

449

page 1 from 2