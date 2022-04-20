Founded in the beginning of the 1970s, the State University of Maringá (Universidade Estadual de Maringá - UEM) is one of the most important Brazilian universities. It started from the actions of local and state leaderships, who envisioned a fundamental role in Paraná's socio-economical development, and even though being young, the institution became an important center in many knowledge areas, with national and international projection. This development is supported by a qualified teaching staff with significant rates of scientific and technological production. With a strong regional characteristic, UEM is physically present in seven different cities in Paraná, offering undergraduate programs and development of research projects, also promoting culture wherever it is located. Besides, UEM supports over 130 cities through the development of projects and also providing other services to the community.

