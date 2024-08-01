The State Museum of Natural History Stuttgart (German: Staatliches Museum für Naturkunde Stuttgart), abbreviated SMNS, is one of the two state of Baden-Württemberg's natural history museums. Together with the State Museum of Natural History Karlsruhe (Staatliches Museum für Naturkunde Karlsruhe) it is one of the most important repositories for state-owned natural history collections.
Website
- https://www.naturkundemuseum-bw.de/
Wikipedia
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/State_Museum_of_Natural_History_Stuttgart
Some content from Wikipedia,
licensed under CC BY-SA
