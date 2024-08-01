The State Museum of Natural History Stuttgart (German: Staatliches Museum für Naturkunde Stuttgart), abbreviated SMNS, is one of the two state of Baden-Württemberg's natural history museums. Together with the State Museum of Natural History Karlsruhe (Staatliches Museum für Naturkunde Karlsruhe) it is one of the most important repositories for state-owned natural history collections.

Website
https://www.naturkundemuseum-bw.de/
Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/State_Museum_of_Natural_History_Stuttgart

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

State Museum of Natural History Stuttgart

New insights into one of Europe's oldest dinosaurs

A comprehensive new description of Plateosaurus trossingensis provides valuable information on the evolution, lifestyle and family tree of early dinosaurs. During this analysis, bone injuries were discovered, which paleontologists ...

Paleontology & Fossils

Aug 1, 2024

2

78

Researchers present the world's oldest long-necked marine reptile

An international team of scientists led by Dr. Stephan Spiekman, Dr. Eudald Mujal and Prof. Dr. Rainer Schoch, paleontologists at the State Museum of Natural History Stuttgart, has re-examined the fossil of the reptile Trachelosaurus ...

Paleontology & Fossils

Mar 15, 2024

0

137

Paleontologists discover a 240-million-year-old 'Chinese dragon'

An international team of scientists from China, the U.S. and Europe has studied new fossils of the marine reptile Dinocephalosaurus orientalis. This research has made it possible to fully describe the bizarre, very impressive ...

Paleontology & Fossils

Feb 23, 2024

3

1240

Wing characteristics of primitive insects unraveled

Mayflies are ancient insects that possess a unique life stage not found in other winged insects: Their fully-grown nymphs develop into a winged subadult stage, the so-called subimago, which is not yet capable of reproduction ...

Plants & Animals

Nov 24, 2023

0

29