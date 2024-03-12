Stanford University Medical Center is the main teaching hospital affiliated with Stanford University. In addition, the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital, the Veterans Administration Hospital in Palo Alto and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center is managed by Stanford University. The Beckman Center for Molecular and Genetic Medicine and the Richard M. Lucas Center for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy and the Clark Center for interdisciplinary research and bioengineering are associated with the Stanford University Medical Center. The first heart/lung transplant was performed at Stanford University Medical Center. It is ranked in the top 20 of University hospitals and is awarded a long list of research grants to its preeminent medical researchers and scientists.

Address 300 Pasteur Drive Stanford, CA 94305 Website http://med.stanford.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stanford_University_Medical_Center

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed