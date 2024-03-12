Stanford University Medical Center is the main teaching hospital affiliated with Stanford University. In addition, the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital, the Veterans Administration Hospital in Palo Alto and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center is managed by Stanford University. The Beckman Center for Molecular and Genetic Medicine and the Richard M. Lucas Center for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy and the Clark Center for interdisciplinary research and bioengineering are associated with the Stanford University Medical Center. The first heart/lung transplant was performed at Stanford University Medical Center. It is ranked in the top 20 of University hospitals and is awarded a long list of research grants to its preeminent medical researchers and scientists.

Address
300 Pasteur Drive Stanford, CA 94305
Website
http://med.stanford.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stanford_University_Medical_Center

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Our bacteria are more personal than we thought, new study shows

The trillions of bacteria that call your body home—collectively known as the microbiome—appear to be unique to you, like a fingerprint. That's one conclusion of a detailed study of the gut, mouth, nose and skin microbiomes ...

Cell & Microbiology

Mar 12, 2024

0

236

Study clarifies how 'junk DNA' influences gene expression

For decades, scientists have known that, despite its name, "junk DNA" in fact plays a critical role: While the coding genes provide blueprints for building proteins, which direct most of the body's functions, some of the ...

Biotechnology

Sep 27, 2023

0

240

page 1 from 16