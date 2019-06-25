St. Michael's Hospital is a teaching hospital and medical centre in Downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It was established by the Sisters of St. Joseph in 1892, with the founding goal of taking care of the sick and poor of Toronto's inner city. The hospital provides tertiary and quaternary services in cardiovascular surgery, neurosurgery, inner city health and therapeutic endoscopy. It is one of two Level 1 adult trauma centres in Greater Toronto, along with the larger Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. The hospital is located near the intersection of Queen Street and Yonge Street in downtown Toronto's Garden District. The hospital serves a diverse population that includes the affluent condominium complexes in Harbourfront, the underprivileged of the inner city of Regent Park, and the gay and lesbian community in Church and Wellesley. The hospital has over 550 beds and extensive outpatient clinics. The current Physician-in-Chief is Dr. Tom Parker, the Surgeon-in-Chief is Dr. Ori Rotstein and the President and CEO is Dr. Bob Howard. The hospital also has a large team of volunteers that contribute their skills and caring to help achieve the Hospital's commitment to healing.

Address 30 Bond Street, Toronto, Ontario M5B 1W8, Canada Website http://www.stmichaelshospital.com/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/St._Michael%27s_Hospital_(Toronto)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

