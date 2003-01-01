St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center is a hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, USA. It is currently operated by Dignity Health ,one of the largest healthcare systems in the West with 40 hospitals in Arizona, California and Nevada. St. Joseph’s is a 542 bed, not-for-profit hospital that provides a wide range of health, social and support services, with special advocacy for the poor and underserved. It is home to the Barrow Neurological Institute.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

