St George's, University of London (informally St George's or SGUL, formerly St George's Hospital Medical School) is a medical school located in London, United Kingdom and a constituent college of the University of London. St George's has its origins in 1733, and was the second institution in England to provide formal training courses for doctors (after the University of Oxford). St George's affiliated with the University of London soon after the latter's establishment in 1836. As of 2008 St George's medical school accepted around 100 graduates, 175 undergraduates and 10 students from overseas making it one of the largest medical schools in the UK. St George's is closely affiliated to St George's Hospital and is one of the United Hospitals.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

