The Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) is the science operations center for the Hubble Space Telescope (HST), science operations and mission operations center for the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), and science operations center for the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope. STScI was established in 1981 as a community-based science center that is operated for NASA by the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA). STScI's offices are located on the Johns Hopkins University Homewood Campus and in the Rotunda building in Baltimore, Maryland.

NASA's Roman Space Telescope to investigate galactic fossils

The universe is a dynamic, ever-changing place where galaxies are dancing, merging together, and shifting appearance. Unfortunately, because these changes take millions or billions of years, telescopes can only provide snapshots, ...

Astronomy

Aug 29, 2024

NASA's Webb captures celestial fireworks around forming star

The cosmos seems to come alive with a crackling explosion of pyrotechnics in this new image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. Taken with Webb's MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument), this fiery hourglass marks the scene of ...

Astronomy

Jul 2, 2024

Webb opens new window on supernova science

Peering deeply into the cosmos, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is giving scientists their first detailed glimpse of supernovae from a time when our universe was just a small fraction of its current age. A team using Webb ...

Astronomy

Jun 10, 2024

How NASA's Roman Telescope will measure the ages of stars

Guessing your age might be a popular carnival game, but for astronomers it's a real challenge to determine the ages of stars. Once a star like our sun has settled into steady nuclear fusion, or the mature phase of its life, ...

Astronomy

Apr 4, 2024

Webb finds signs of possible aurorae on isolated brown dwarf

Astronomers using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope have found a brown dwarf (an object more massive than Jupiter but smaller than a star) with infrared emission from methane, likely due to energy in its upper atmosphere. ...

Astronomy

Jan 10, 2024

