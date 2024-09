Southern Methodist University (SMU) was established in 1911 in the Dallas, Texas area. The current enrollment is around 11,000 students. The Lyle School of Engineering is noteworthy and other schools and research labs have a good standing. SMU is in the top 100 of similar institutions of higher learning. It is a private institution owned by the United Methodist Church.

Address 6425 Boaz Lane, Dallas TX 75205 Website http://www.smu.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Southern_Methodist_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

