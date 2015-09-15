Southern Illinois University Carbondale is a public research university located in Carbondale, Illinois, United States. Founded in 1869, SIUC is the flagship campus of the Southern Illinois University system. (The other members are Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, and Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine.) The university is known in official parlance as SIUC but colloquially as SIU. SIUC's total undergraduate enrollment is around 20,000. The University is categorized as an RU/H Research University (high research activity) in the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. SIU is recognized in the U.S. News & World Report rankings as a "National University," that is, a university which grants a variety of doctoral degrees and strongly emphasizes research; SIUC's ranking in the 2011 US News ratings is #170. Additionally, the National Science Foundation ranks SIUC #101 among public universities in the U.S. for total research and development expenditures, and #142 among all U.S. universities.

Subscribe to rss feed