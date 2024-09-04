Sorbonne University in Paris is a multidisciplinary and research-intensive university with world-famous origins. Continuing the humanist tradition of the Sorbonne, it is devoted to meeting the scientific challenges of the 21st century and spreading the knowledge created in its laboratories by its research teams and transmitted to its students and to society as a whole. Sorbonne University's three faculties in humanities, medicine and science each with the wide-ranging autonomy necessary to conduct its ambitious programs in both research and education.

Address 1 Rue de l'école de Médecine, 75006 Paris Website http://sorbonne-universite.fr/index.php/en

