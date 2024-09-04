Sorbonne University in Paris is a multidisciplinary and research-intensive university with world-famous origins. Continuing the humanist tradition of the Sorbonne, it is devoted to meeting the scientific challenges of the 21st century and spreading the knowledge created in its laboratories by its research teams and transmitted to its students and to society as a whole. Sorbonne University's three faculties in humanities, medicine and science each with the wide-ranging autonomy necessary to conduct its ambitious programs in both research and education.

1 Rue de l'école de Médecine, 75006 Paris
http://sorbonne-universite.fr/index.php/en

Entangled photon pairs enable hidden image encoding

Researchers at the Paris Institute of Nanoscience at Sorbonne University have developed a new method to encode images into the quantum correlations of photon pairs, making it invisible to conventional imaging techniques. ...

Optics & Photonics

Sep 4, 2024

Connecting the quantum internet

Researchers at the Kastler Brossel Laboratory in Paris have succeeded in implementing a novel "hybrid" entanglement swapping protocol, bringing within reach the connection of disparate platforms in a future, heterogeneously ...

Quantum Physics

Jun 2, 2020

When cold atoms meet nano: A wired quantum node

Physicists at the Kastler Brossel Laboratory in Paris have reached a milestone in the combination of cold atoms and nanophotonics. Using fiber-addressable atoms, they have created the first wired atomic entangled state that ...

Optics & Photonics

Feb 5, 2019

