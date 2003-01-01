The Society of Interventional Radiology was founded in 1973 and formally organized as the Society of Cardiovascular Radiology in 1974. The primary mission of the Society is to improve public health through disease management and minimally-invasive, image guided therapeutic interventions. The membership is comprised of physicians, scientists, and allied professional health practitioners. The Society publishes peer-reviewed articles, newsletters, conducts seminars and promotes university based medical education. Since, 2002 the scope of interventional radiology has broadened beyond cardiovascular uses, hence the more inclusive name change to Society of Interventional Radiology.

Address 3975 Fair Ridge Drive • Suite 400 North • Fairfax, Virginia 22033 Website http://www.sirweb.org/

