The Society for Research in Child Development (SCRD) was established in 1933 and traces its roots to 1923 when the National Research Council recognized the importance of child development. The headquarters in Washington D.C., promotes interdisciplinary research in human development. Today 1/5th of the membership is comprised of international members from 50 countries. Open exchange of data, reports and information is the cornerstone of SCRD. SCRD offers fellowships for professional interested in pursuing advanced work in human development. SRCD provides current news and reports on human development research on its Web site.

Address 1313 L Street, NW, Suite 140 Washington, DC 20005 Website http://www.srcd.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Society_for_Research_in_Child_Development

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed