SFRBM fosters a balanced approach to understanding both the advantageous and deleterious properties of free radicals and reactive oxygen and nitrogen species. We promote mechanistic approaches to the chemistry of both harmful and helpful oxygen species and the consequences of their actions in biology and medicine. SFRBM also supports and encourages the transfer of basic knowledge to the health professions. The activities of the Society include: organizing conferences and workshops; interacting with the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation and other science foundations and funding agencies; educating policy makers and program planners; educating health professionals; and informing the news media and the public of issues of importance to the organization.

Address 8365 Keystone Crossing Suite 107 Indianapolis, IN 46240 Website http://sfrbm.org

