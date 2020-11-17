The Society for Integrative and Comparative Biology is organized to integrate the many fields of specialization which occur in the broad field of biology. The society is dedicated to promoting the pursuit and dissemination of important information relating to biology. The society was formed in 1902 through the merger of two societies, the "Central Naturalists" and the "American Morphological Society" to form the American Society of Zoologists. In 1996 the name was changed to the Society for Integrative and Comparative Biology. The society publishes two scientific journals: the bimonthly journal Integrative and Comparative Biology (formerly the American Zoologist) and Evolution & Development.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

