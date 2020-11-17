The Society for Integrative and Comparative Biology is organized to integrate the many fields of specialization which occur in the broad field of biology. The society is dedicated to promoting the pursuit and dissemination of important information relating to biology. The society was formed in 1902 through the merger of two societies, the "Central Naturalists" and the "American Morphological Society" to form the American Society of Zoologists. In 1996 the name was changed to the Society for Integrative and Comparative Biology. The society publishes two scientific journals: the bimonthly journal Integrative and Comparative Biology (formerly the American Zoologist) and Evolution & Development.

Linkage in catfish head could inspire new underwater robots

New research into how catfish capture prey provides an unparalleled view of the internal mechanics of fish skulls and could inspire the design of new underwater robots. Although lead researcher Aaron M. Olsen of Brown University ...

Plants & Animals

Nov 17, 2020

Developing flies jump without legs

Imagine jumping 25 times your body length in only 2.5 seconds. Impossible, right? Now imagine making that jump with no running start, having just gotten out of bed…and with no legs. Though utterly impossible for humans ...

Ecology

Jan 8, 2018

Bio-inspired suction cups withstand more than splashes

Suction cups are getting a facelift. A shower caddy full of shampoo plopping into the bathtub may be an inconvenience in most cases, but failures like this limit the application of suction cups for more exacting purposes. ...

Other

Jan 9, 2017

Bats avoid collisions by calling less in a crowd

In the warm summer months, bats go about their business each night, flying and gobbling up insects (a benefit to us). Using echolocation (making calls and listening for returning echoes to figure out where objects are) they ...

Plants & Animals

Jan 4, 2017

Snakes show that eating can be bad for your health

Eating is essential for life. Animals must eat to live, grow, and reproduce. But like most things, eating comes with tradeoffs. Dr. Zach Stahlschmidt of the University of the Pacific and his colleagues have found that along ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jan 5, 2016

Bugs and flowers inspire new cocktail curiosities

Your mother probably warned against playing with your food, but she may have neglected to mention playing with your drinks. Dr. Lisa Burton, a scientist from MIT, thankfully missed that lesson. Inspired by a love of experimental ...

Plants & Animals

Jan 6, 2015

