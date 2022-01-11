The Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics, (SIAM) was formed in 1951 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Since its inception, SIAM has grown to over 12,000 members with sections in the U.K., East Asia, Bulgaria, Ireland and Argentina. The primary purpose of SIAM is the industrial application of mathematics. The motto is “Science and Industry Advance with Mathematics.” Its membership comprises engineers, scientists, technicians, mathematics and multi-disciplinary professionals.

Address
3600 Market Street, 6th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19104-2688
Website
http://www.siam.org/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Society_for_Industrial_and_Applied_Mathematics

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics

Finding the optimal way to repay student debt

The burden of student loans in the U.S. continues to grow unabatedly, currently accounting for a total of $1.7 trillion in household debt among nearly 45 million borrowers. "The introduction of income-based repayment over ...

Economics & Business

Apr 29, 2021

0

4

Imaging space debris in high resolution

Litter is not only a problem on Earth. According to NASA, there are currently millions of pieces of space junk in the range of altitudes from 200 to 2,000 kilometers above the Earth's surface, which is known as low Earth ...

Space Exploration

Feb 26, 2021

0

24

Forecasting elections with a model of infectious diseases

Forecasting elections is a high-stakes problem. Politicians and voters alike are often desperate to know the outcome of a close race, but providing them with incomplete or inaccurate predictions can be misleading. And election ...

Mathematics

Oct 28, 2020

0

11

The impact of human mobility on disease spread

Due to continual improvements in transportation technology, people travel more extensively than ever before. Although this strengthened connection between faraway countries comes with many benefits, it also poses a serious ...

Mathematics

Sep 22, 2020

0

7

Drones can determine the shape of a room by listening

Imagine a loudspeaker is placed in a room with a few microphones. When the loudspeaker emits a sound impulse, the microphones receive several delayed responses as the sound reverberates from each wall in the room. These first-order ...

Mathematics

Feb 6, 2020

0

8

The mathematics of prey detection in spider orb-webs

Spider webs are one of nature's most fascinating manifestations. Many spiders extrude proteinaceous silk to weave sticky webs that ensnare unsuspecting prey who venture into their threads. Despite their elasticity, these ...

Mathematics

Dec 12, 2019

0

856

Improving geothermal HVAC systems with mathematics

Extreme weather events, water shortages, and other consequences of climate change have challenged—and compromised—energy infrastructure around the world. Increased energy consumption is threatening the longevity of a ...

Mathematics

Feb 12, 2019

0

5

Can social interactions affect spread of disease?

Most real-world systems, such as biological, social, and economic schemes evolve constantly. The dynamics of such systems are characterized by significantly enhanced activity levels over short periods of time (or "bursts") ...

Mathematics

Dec 11, 2018

0

9

page 1 from 9