The Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics, (SIAM) was formed in 1951 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Since its inception, SIAM has grown to over 12,000 members with sections in the U.K., East Asia, Bulgaria, Ireland and Argentina. The primary purpose of SIAM is the industrial application of mathematics. The motto is “Science and Industry Advance with Mathematics.” Its membership comprises engineers, scientists, technicians, mathematics and multi-disciplinary professionals.

Address 3600 Market Street, 6th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19104-2688 Website http://www.siam.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Society_for_Industrial_and_Applied_Mathematics

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

