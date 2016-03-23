The Society for General Microbiology (SGM) is a learned society based in the United Kingdom but with members in more than 60 countries. With approximately 5000 members, it is the largest microbiological society in Europe. Interests of its members include basic and applied aspects of viruses, prions, bacteria, rickettsiae, mycoplasma, fungi, algae and protozoa, and all other aspects of microbiology. Its headquarters are near Reading, Berkshire. The society's current president is Hilary Lappin-Scott. The society was founded on 16 February 1945; its first president was Alexander Fleming. The SGM's first academic meeting was in July of that year and its first journal, the Journal of General Microbiology (later renamed Microbiology), came out in 1947. A symposium series followed in 1949, and a sister journal, the Journal of General Virology, in 1967. The society purchased its own headquarters in Reading in 1971, after sharing accommodation with the Biochemical Society in London, moving to its present location just outside Reading in 1991.

Using frog foam to deliver antibiotics

Today, at the Microbiology Society's Annual Conference in Liverpool, scientists will show that the foam made by Trinidadian frogs represents a new, non-toxic antibiotic delivery system that may help to prevent infections.

Biochemistry

Mar 23, 2016

Antibiotic resistance risk for coastal water users

Recreational users of coastal waters such as swimmers and surfers are at risk of exposure to antibiotic resistant bacteria, according to new research published this week.

Environment

Mar 30, 2015

Biofuel waste product recycled for electricity

A by-product of biofuel manufacture can power microbial fuel cells to generate electricity cheaply and efficiently, according to scientists presenting their work at the Society for General Microbiology's Autumn Conference. ...

Energy & Green Tech

Sep 5, 2012

Coconut oil could combat tooth decay

Digested coconut oil is able to attack the bacteria that cause tooth decay. It is a natural antibiotic that could be incorporated into commercial dental care products, say scientists presenting their work at the Society for ...

Cell & Microbiology

Sep 3, 2012

Waste cooking oil makes bioplastics cheaper

"Bioplastics" that are naturally synthesized by microbes could be made commercially viable by using waste cooking oil as a starting material. This would reduce environmental contamination and also give high-quality plastics ...

Cell & Microbiology

Sep 3, 2012

Bacterial cause found for skin condition rosacea

Scientists are closer to establishing a definitive bacterial cause for the skin condition rosacea. This will allow more targeted, effective treatments to be developed for sufferers, according to a review published in the ...

Cell & Microbiology

Aug 29, 2012

