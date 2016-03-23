The Society for General Microbiology (SGM) is a learned society based in the United Kingdom but with members in more than 60 countries. With approximately 5000 members, it is the largest microbiological society in Europe. Interests of its members include basic and applied aspects of viruses, prions, bacteria, rickettsiae, mycoplasma, fungi, algae and protozoa, and all other aspects of microbiology. Its headquarters are near Reading, Berkshire. The society's current president is Hilary Lappin-Scott. The society was founded on 16 February 1945; its first president was Alexander Fleming. The SGM's first academic meeting was in July of that year and its first journal, the Journal of General Microbiology (later renamed Microbiology), came out in 1947. A symposium series followed in 1949, and a sister journal, the Journal of General Virology, in 1967. The society purchased its own headquarters in Reading in 1971, after sharing accommodation with the Biochemical Society in London, moving to its present location just outside Reading in 1991.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

