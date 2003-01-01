Founded in 1987, the Society for Ecological Restoration is a global community of restoration professionals that includes researchers, practitioners, decision-makers, and community leaders from Africa, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and the Americas. SER members are actively engaged in the ecologically sensitive repair and recovery of degraded ecosystems utilizing a broad array of experiences, knowledge sets, and cultural perspectives.

Address
1133 15 St NW Suite 300 Washington, DC
Website
http://www.ser.org/

Subscribe to rss feed

Society for Ecological Restoration

Sorry, no news articles match your request. Your search criteria may be too narrow.