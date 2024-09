The SNAD team is an international network of researchers from France, USA and Russia, funded jointly by the French national research agency CNRS and the Russian Foundation for Basic Research (RFBR). The group is devoted to the adaptation of anomaly detection methods to the specifics of astronomical data and the development of active machine learning to boost the science outcome from domain experts.

Address Stern­berg As­tro­nom­i­cal In­sti­tute, Moscow State Uni­ver­sity, Uni­ver­sitet­sky pr., 13, Moscow 119234, Rus­sia Website https://snad.space/

