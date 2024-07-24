The Smithsonian was established in 1848 by virtue of a bequeath from British scientist James Smithson. In the course of events The Smithsonian became a dual private and governmental institution to “increase the diffusion of knowledge among men.” The Smithsonian is in actuality 19 museums, research centers, a zoo in the Washington D.C metro with additional sites in New York and Virginia, Panama and elsewhere. The Smithsonian is a depository of art, artifacts, photos and historical documents. The Smithsonian publishes a monthly magazine and sponsors educational events and training for students and professionals.

Address P.O. Box 37012 Smithsonian Inst. Washington D.C., 20013-7012 Website http://www.si.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smithsonian

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

