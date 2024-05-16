The Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART) is a major research enterprise established by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in partnership with the National Research Foundation of Singapore (NRF) in 2007. SMART is the first entity in the Campus for Research Excellence and Technological Enterprise (CREATE) developed by NRF. SMART is MIT's first, and to-date only, research centre outside the United States. It is also MIT's largest international research programme. MIT faculty members have laboratories at SMART, mentor postdoctoral associates and graduate students, and collaborate with researchers from universities, research institutes and industries in Singapore and Asia.

Address 1 CREATE Way, #10-01 & #09-03 CREATE Tower Singapore 138602 Website https://smart.mit.edu/

