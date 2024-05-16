The Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART) is a major research enterprise established by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in partnership with the National Research Foundation of Singapore (NRF) in 2007. SMART is the first entity in the Campus for Research Excellence and Technological Enterprise (CREATE) developed by NRF. SMART is MIT's first, and to-date only, research centre outside the United States. It is also MIT's largest international research programme. MIT faculty members have laboratories at SMART, mentor postdoctoral associates and graduate students, and collaborate with researchers from universities, research institutes and industries in Singapore and Asia.

Address
1 CREATE Way, #10-01 & #09-03 CREATE Tower Singapore 138602
Website
https://smart.mit.edu/

Novel way to detect microbial contamination in cell cultures

Researchers from the Critical Analytics for Manufacturing Personalized-Medicines (CAMP), an Interdisciplinary Research Group (IRG) at the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), MIT's research enterprise ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jun 20, 2022

Nanosensors designed to detect plant hormones

Researchers from the Disruptive & Sustainable Technologies for Agricultural Precision (DiSTAP) Interdisciplinary Research Group (IRG) of Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), MIT's research enterprise ...

Nanomaterials

Sep 2, 2021

