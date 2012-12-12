Silicon Image is a manufacturer of wireless and wired connectivity products used for high-definition content. Silicon Image was founded in 1995, and is traded on the NASDAQ market under the symbol SIMG. Silicon Image is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, employs around 500 people worldwide, and has regional engineering and sales offices in India, China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan. The company sells semiconductor hardware and intellectual property (IP) products. Silicon Image's products are deployed by electronics manufacturers in consumer devices like PCs, mobile phones, tablets and digital cameras. The company is involved in industry standards such as HDMI, DVI, Serial Port Memory Technology (SPMT), Mobile High-definition Link (MHL), and the standard for 60 GHz wireless HD video - WirelessHD (WiHD). The SII 3112 and SII 3512 Serial ATA controller chips include a workaround in operating systems source code that use them for a bug in these chips.

