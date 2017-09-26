Siemens AG is a German multinational conglomerate company headquartered in Munich, Germany. It is the largest Europe-based electronics and electrical engineering company. Siemens is an integrated technology company with activities in the fields of industry, energy and healthcare. It is organised into six main divisions: Industry, Energy, Healthcare, Equity Investments, Siemens IT Solutions, and Services and Siemens Financial Services (SFS). Siemens and its subsidiaries employ approximately 360,000 people across nearly 190 countries and reported global revenue of approx 71 billion euros for the year of 2011. Siemens AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since March 12, 2001. Siemens & Halske was founded by Werner von Siemens on 12 October 1847. Based on the telegraph, his invention used a needle to point to the sequence of letters, instead of using Morse code. The company, then called Telegraphen-Bauanstalt von Siemens & Halske, opened its first workshop on October 12.

Address
WITTELSBACHERPLATZ 2 D-80333 MUNICH, Germany 00000
Website
http://www.siemens.com/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Siemens

World's first dynamic grid control center

The transition to a new energy mix is making the power grid more dynamic. Siemens is coordinating a major research project designed to determine the extent to which existing control center technology can accommodate additional ...

Energy & Green Tech

Sep 26, 2017

Eight-MW giant makes offshore wind power cheaper

A new offshore wind turbine from Siemens is set to lower the cost of wind power generated on the high seas. Siemens believes it is well on the way to reaching its goal of producing offshore wind energy at a total cost of ...

Energy & Green Tech

Sep 5, 2016

A digital world you can touch

New additive manufacturing technologies are making it possible to produce burner components and turbine blades in a 3D printer. When it comes to developing and implementing additive manufacturing, Siemens is ahead of the ...

Engineering

Apr 7, 2016

Why we will still need oil and gas in the future

Worldwide, total oil demand keeps growing. Low prices are fueling this trend. To remain competitive, oil companies need to reduce their production costs. Siemens is supporting their efforts with a comprehensive portfolio ...

Environment

Feb 29, 2016

Microgrids in the American power network

Siemens is working with customers in the United States to move generation closer to load sources, increasing distributed energy sources on the grid. Many large energy users – military bases, universities, commercial campuses, ...

Energy & Green Tech

Feb 8, 2016

Grids that are smart enough to weather tomorrow's storms

At the end of October 2012, Hurricane Sandy swept across the northeastern United States at speeds of 150 kph (more than 90 mph). Millions of people were left in the dark. In an era of climate change, energy management systems ...

Energy & Green Tech

Nov 2, 2015

Heading for data-driven rail systems

The Allach locomotive plant on the outskirts of Munich is a high-tech location for train-related data analysis. Since 2014 it has been home to the Siemens Mobility Data Services Center. There, experts have been working hand-in-hand ...

Engineering

Oct 13, 2015

page 1 from 11