Siemens AG is a German multinational conglomerate company headquartered in Munich, Germany. It is the largest Europe-based electronics and electrical engineering company. Siemens is an integrated technology company with activities in the fields of industry, energy and healthcare. It is organised into six main divisions: Industry, Energy, Healthcare, Equity Investments, Siemens IT Solutions, and Services and Siemens Financial Services (SFS). Siemens and its subsidiaries employ approximately 360,000 people across nearly 190 countries and reported global revenue of approx 71 billion euros for the year of 2011. Siemens AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since March 12, 2001. Siemens & Halske was founded by Werner von Siemens on 12 October 1847. Based on the telegraph, his invention used a needle to point to the sequence of letters, instead of using Morse code. The company, then called Telegraphen-Bauanstalt von Siemens & Halske, opened its first workshop on October 12.

Address WITTELSBACHERPLATZ 2 D-80333 MUNICH, Germany 00000 Website http://www.siemens.com/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Siemens

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed