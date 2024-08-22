Shinshu University (Shinshū daigaku), abbreviated to Shindai, is a Japanese national university located in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, Japan. As the only university in Japan bearing the name of a former Japanese province, it bears the name "Shinshu" (alternative name for Shinano Province), and is firmly rooted in the many regions of Nagano Prefecture. It was the 18th ranked higher education institution in Japan.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

