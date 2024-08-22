Shinshu University (Shinshū daigaku), abbreviated to Shindai, is a Japanese national university located in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, Japan. As the only university in Japan bearing the name of a former Japanese province, it bears the name "Shinshu" (alternative name for Shinano Province), and is firmly rooted in the many regions of Nagano Prefecture. It was the 18th ranked higher education institution in Japan.

Repurposing pencil lead as an optical material using plasma

Optical materials are essential in many modern applications, but controlling the way a material reflects light on its surface is costly and difficult. Now, in a recent study, researchers from Japan found a simple and low-cost ...

Optics & Photonics

Aug 22, 2024

Unveiling inaoside A: An antioxidant derived from mushrooms

Natural products have unique chemical structures and biological activities and can play a pivotal role in advancing pharmaceutical science. In a study published in Heliyon, researchers from Shinshu University have discovered ...

Biochemistry

Mar 11, 2024

