The Shibaura Institute of Technology (芝浦工業大学, Shibaura Kōgyō Daigaku), abbreviated as Shibaura kōdai (芝浦工大, Shibaura kōdai), is a private university of Technology in Japan, with campuses located in Tokyo and Saitama. Established in 1927 as the Tokyo Higher School of Industry and Commerce, it was chartered as a university in 1949.

