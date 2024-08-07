The Seismological Society of America (SSA) is an international society devoted to the advancement of seismology and its applications in understanding and mitigating earthquake hazards and in imaging the structure of the Earth. Founded in 1906, the society has members throughout the world representing seismologists and other geophysicists, geologists, engineers, insurers, and policy-makers in preparedness and safety. The society was established by academic, government, and other scientific and engineering professionals in the months following the April 18th San Francisco Earthquake, with the first meeting of the Board of Directors taking place on December 1, 1906. The Seismological Society of America publishes the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America (BSSA), a journal of research in earthquake seismology and related disciplines since 1911, and Seismological Research Letters (SRL), which serves as a forum for informal communication among seismologists, as well as between seismologists and those non-specialists interested in seismology and related disciplines.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed