Seattle Children's Research Institute, the research division of Seattle Children's, was established in 2006. The research institute's campus encompasses 310,000 square feet (29,000 m) in three buildings in downtown Seattle. The research institute has 588 staff members, including 249 principal investigators focusing on infectious disease, cancer, immunology and many other areas.

Seattle Children's Research Institute

