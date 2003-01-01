Seattle Biomed, known prior to 2010 as Seattle BioMedical Research Institute or SBRI, is the largest independent, non-profit organization in the United States focused solely on infectious disease discovery research. The mission of Seattle BioMed's 325+ employees is to eliminate the world's most devastating infectious diseases through leadership in scientific discovery. Seattle BioMed is headquartered and has research labs in the South Lake Union area of Seattle, WA and has field labs in Tanzania. Seattle BioMed's research focuses on five areas of infectious diseases: HIV/AIDS, Malaria, microbial pathogens, trypanosomatids, and tuberculosis. In 1976, founders Ruth W. Shearer, Ph.D., and Kenneth D. Stuart, Ph.D., set up a research laboratory in Issaquah, WA. Originally called the Issaquah Group for Health and Environmental Research, the name was soon changed to Issaquah Biomedical Research Institute. Scientists at the Institute studied parasites, such as the ones that cause malaria and African sleeping sickness.

