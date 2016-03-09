Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is an American technology company, one of the world's largest manufacturers of hard disk drives. Incorporated in 1978 as Shugart Technology, Seagate is currently incorporated in Dublin, Ireland and has its principal executive office in Cupertino, California. Seagate has been a leader in the development of the hard disk drives since releasing the 5 MB ST-506 drive in 1980, the first 5.25-inch hard drive. They were a major supplier in the microcomputer market during the 1980s, especially after the introduction of the IBM XT in 1983. In 1989 they finalized the purchase of Control Data Corporation's Imprimis division, makers of the well regarded Wren product line. This gave Seagate access to the Wren's voicecoil-based technology. In 1991 they introduced the 7,200 RPM Barracuda line, which remains their high-end offering to this day. They purchased Maxtor in 2006 On November 1, 1979 Seagate Technology (then called Shugart Technology) was incorporated by co-founders Al Shugart, Tom Mitchell, Doug Mahon, Finis Conner and Syed Iftikar.

Address P.O. BOX 309, UGLAND HOUSE, Cayman Islands 00000 Website http://www.seagate.com Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seagate_Technology

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

