he College of Arts & Letters (CAL) offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in the humanities and social sciences. Dynamics of human experiences, personal identities, cultural and cross-cultural expressions and practices, and philosophical beliefs regarding human life and existence are explored. As a community of learners, students deepen their understanding of history and prehistory, literatures, languages, religions, gender, ethnicity, class and race, and social and political actions. Faculty are highly qualified, recognized experts in their disciplines, who make excellence in teaching, as well as research their priority.

Address 5500 Campanile Dr. San Diego, CA 92182 Website https://cal.sdsu.edu/

