The Science and Technology Facilities Council, (STFC) was formed in 2007 through a merger of the Council for the Central Laboratory of the Research Councils and the Particle Physics and Astronomy Research Council and the transfer of responsibility for nuclear physics from the Engineering and Physical Research Council. STFC is one of seven national research councils in the U.K. STFC is one of the largest multi-disciplinary research organizations in Europe with a global influence. STFC is respected for its world-class research centers in the field of material science, laser science, space exploration, alternative energy and other synergistic disciplines.

Science and Technology Facilities Council

Scientists track charge in future fuel cell material

Scientists have mapped the movement of charge through a designer material for the first time by using a combination of X-ray and neutron techniques. The material, known as a metal organic framework or "MOF", has been designed ...

Materials Science

May 17, 2016

0

8

Big data paves the way for big building and engineering projects

A new UK start-up company is about to revolutionize the way in which civil engineering and construction companies choose where to build, by telling them what's under the ground before they start digging. The information could ...

Computer Sciences

Mar 30, 2015

1

43

Precious art analysed without damage using new laser technique

Precious works of art in need of preservation or authentication could in future be studied using a new laser technique, developed by a collaboration of UK and Italian scientists, that can analyse layers of paint without causing ...

Analytical Chemistry

Mar 30, 2015

0

33

Physicists getting closer to reading the inside of stars

UK nuclear physicists are one step closer to being able to read the inside of stars and discover new elements that exist for only a trillionth of a trillionth of a second inside exploding supernovae.

Astronomy

Mar 13, 2015

0

59

