The Science and Technology Facilities Council, (STFC) was formed in 2007 through a merger of the Council for the Central Laboratory of the Research Councils and the Particle Physics and Astronomy Research Council and the transfer of responsibility for nuclear physics from the Engineering and Physical Research Council. STFC is one of seven national research councils in the U.K. STFC is one of the largest multi-disciplinary research organizations in Europe with a global influence. STFC is respected for its world-class research centers in the field of material science, laser science, space exploration, alternative energy and other synergistic disciplines.

Address Polaris House, North Star Avenue, Swindon, SN2 1SZ Website http://www.stfc.ac.uk/Home.aspx Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Science_and_Technology_Facilities_Council

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed