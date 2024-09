The Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) is the deepest underground science lab in the U.S., hosting experiments in physics, biology, geology, and engineering. SURF is operated by the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority (SDSTA) with funding from the Department of Energy’s Office of Science. Our mission is to advance world class science and inspire learning across generations.

Address 630 E Summit St, Lead, SD 57754 Website https://sanfordlab.org/

