San Francisco State University, (SFSU) is a public state university established in 1899 and one of 23 campuses of the California State University System. In California, the University of California System and the California State University System are separate and distinct entitites. SFSU has more about 30,000 students enrolled in undergraduate, graduate, professional degree and certificate programs. SFSU is noted for its biomedical research, astronomy, geophysics, plant biology and its international outreach for students around the globe to apply and attend SFSU graduate programs.

Closing in on next-generation atom-thick photonic devices

From microscopes and cameras to night vision devices and optical fiber communications, photodetectors have a wide array of applications. Photodetectors capture and convert light into electrical signals but are often limited ...

Optics & Photonics

Mar 13, 2023

0

139

Study on bizarre rodent genetics solves a mystery and reveals another

Open up Scott Roy's Twitter bio and you'll see a simple but revealing sentence: "The more I learn the more I'm confused." Now the rest of the scientific world can share in his confusion. The San Francisco State University ...

Molecular & Computational biology

May 19, 2021

4

224

Professor's research paints picture of #MeToo movement's origins

On Oct. 15, 2017, actress Alyssa Milano sparked a firestorm on social media when she asked her Twitter followers to reply "me too" if they had ever been sexually harassed or assaulted. (Social justice activist Tarana Burke ...

Social Sciences

Sep 11, 2019

0

6

