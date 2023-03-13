San Francisco State University, (SFSU) is a public state university established in 1899 and one of 23 campuses of the California State University System. In California, the University of California System and the California State University System are separate and distinct entitites. SFSU has more about 30,000 students enrolled in undergraduate, graduate, professional degree and certificate programs. SFSU is noted for its biomedical research, astronomy, geophysics, plant biology and its international outreach for students around the globe to apply and attend SFSU graduate programs.

Address 1600 Holloway Avenue . San Francisco , CA 94132 Website http://www.sfsu.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/San_Francisco_State_University

