The Samuel Research Institute (SLRI) was established in 1985 and is associated with the Mount Sinai Hospital and the University of Toronto. SLRI is a preeminent medical, biomedical research center in the world. There are 32 primary scientific investigators employed by SLRI with a significant support staff for conducting research in cancer, epidemiology, neurobiology, health/diet, women's and children's health, and advanced bio-imaging techniques. .

Address 600 University Avenue Toronto, ON, Canada M5G 1X5 Website http://www.mshri.on.ca/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samuel_Lunenfeld_Research_Institute

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

