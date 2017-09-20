Sam Houston State University (known as SHSU or Sam) was founded in 1879 and is the third oldest public institution of higher learning in the State of Texas. It is located 70 miles north of Houston in the hills, lakes, and forests region of East Texas in Huntsville. It is one of the oldest purpose-built institutions for the instruction of teachers west of the Mississippi River and the first such institution of its type in the State of Texas. The school is named for one of Texas's founding fathers, Sam Houston, who made his home in the city. SHSU is part of the Texas State University System and has an enrollment of more than 17,600 students. It was the first institution classified as a Doctoral Research University by the Carnegie Commission on Higher Education within the Texas State University System. While education continues to be the most popular major among students at the university, SHSU is also well known for its criminal justice program. Created by legislation signed by Governor Oran M. Roberts on April 21, 1879, Sam Houston Normal Institute's dedicated goal was to train teachers for the public schools of Texas—the first of its kind in the southwestern United States.

Address
1806 Ave J, Huntsville, Texas, United States of America 77340
Website
http://www.shsu.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sam_Houston_State_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Sam Houston State University

Criminal Justice Review examines special victim populations

A special issue of Criminal Justice Review focuses on the victimization of specialized populations, including youth involved in prostitution, youth living in foster care, LGBTQ students in middle and high school, female college ...

Social Sciences

Sep 20, 2017

0

3

Study examines disciplinary segregation across state prisons

Nearly one-third of offenders who violated institutional rules and regulations across state prisons received a sanction of disciplinary segregation, which prison officials based on legal and extralegal factors, according ...

Social Sciences

Jun 27, 2017

1

2

Study examines death penalty support in Mexico

In sharp contrast to previous studies of public support for the death penalty conducted in the U.S., Catholics in Mexico were found to be more likely to support capital punishment, while older Mexicans and those living in ...

Social Sciences

Mar 28, 2017

1

6

Research reveals restorative justice reduces recidivism

Restorative justice programs, such victim-offender mediation and community impact panels, are more effective in reducing recidivism rates among juvenile offenders than traditional court processing, a study by researchers ...

Social Sciences

Jul 28, 2016

0

116

Study finds new tool to measure homeland security risks

Researchers have validated a new risk assessment tool that can be used by the Department of Homeland Security to help evaluate decisions and priorities in natural disasters, terrorist events, and major accidents.

Security

Jun 30, 2016

0

6

