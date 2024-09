Saint Joseph's University (SJU or St. Joe's) is a private Jesuit university in Philadelphia and Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania. The university was founded by the Society of Jesus in 1851 as Saint Joseph's College. Saint Joseph's is the seventh oldest Jesuit university in the United States and the sixth largest university in Philadelphia. It is named after Saint Joseph.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

