The Sabin Vaccine Institute ("Sabin") is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to reducing needless human suffering from vaccine preventable and neglected tropical diseases through prevention and treatment. Sabin advocates for the control of infectious diseases such as HPV, pneumococcal disease, pertussis, rotavirus, rubella, and typhoid and neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) including human hookworm infection, ascariasis, trichuriasis, schistosomiasis, onchocerciasis, lymphatic filariasis (elephantiasis), and trachoma. The Sabin Vaccine Institute was founded in 1993 by Dr. H.R. Shepherd, Mrs. Heloisa Sabin, Dr. Robert M. Chanock, and Dr. Philip K. Russell and named in honor of one of medicine’s most pre-eminent scientific figures, Dr. Albert B. Sabin, best known for developing the oral live virus polio vaccine. The Institute continues Dr. Sabin’s vision by providing greater access to vaccines and essential treatments for hundreds of millions of people stuck in a cycle of pain, poverty and despair through its three main programs – Sabin Vaccine Development, the Global Network for Neglected Tropical Diseases, and Vaccine Advocacy and Education.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

