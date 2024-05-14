Saarland University (German Universität des Saarlandes) is a university located in Saarbrücken, the capital of the German state of Saarland, and Homburg. It was founded in 1948 in Homburg in co-operation with France and is organized in 8 faculties that cover all major fields of science. The university is particularly well known for research and education in Computer Science and Computational Linguistics . In 2007, as part of the "University of Excellence", the graduate school in Computer Science and the Cluster of Excellence Multimodal Computing and Interaction started to get funding from the Federal Ministry of Education and Research. Thanks to bilingual German and French staff the University has an international profile, which has been underlined by its proclamation as "European University" in 1950 and by establishment of Europa-Institut as its "crown and symbol" in 1951.

Address Bismarckstr. 1, Saarbrücken, Saarland, Germany Website http://www.uni-saarland.de/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saarland_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

