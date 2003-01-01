The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), (Irish: Coláiste Ríoga na Máinlianna in Éirinn) is a Dublin-based medical institution, situated on St. Stephen's Green. The college is one of the five Recognised Colleges of the National University of Ireland. The college dates back to 1784 and at present incorporates schools of medicine, physiotherapy, pharmacy and nursing, providing both undergraduate and postgraduate levels of medical education. The medical school in RCSI is one of the world’s leading international medical schools and is the largest medical school in Ireland. Among medical institutions outside Ireland, the use of the term "Royal College" currently indicates an oversight body for postgraduate medical education: the RCSI performs such a function, but is also unique in still having its own undergraduate medical school. The RCSI is a sister institute of the royal surgical colleges of the United Kingdom (London, Glasgow and Edinburgh).

Address 123 St Stephens Green, Dublin, Republic of Ireland, Republic of Ireland Website http://www.rcsi.ie/

