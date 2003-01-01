he Royal Belgian Institute for Space Aeronomy (BIRA-IASB) is a Belgian federal scientific research institute. Created in 1964, its main tasks are research and public service in space aeronomy, which is the physics and chemistry of the atmosphere of the Earth and other planets (currently mainly Venus and Mars), comets (participation in Rosetta-mission), and of outer space.

Address Royal Belgian Institute for Space Aeronomy Ringlaan 3 Avenue Circulaire B-1180 Brussels BELGIUM Website http://www.aeronomie.be

Subscribe to rss feed