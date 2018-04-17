Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science (RFUMS) is a nonprofit, private, interprofessional graduate school located in North Chicago, Illinois. It has more than 2,000 students in five schools: the Chicago Medical School, the College of Health Professions, the College of Pharmacy, the School of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies, and the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

