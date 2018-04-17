Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science (RFUMS) is a nonprofit, private, interprofessional graduate school located in North Chicago, Illinois. It has more than 2,000 students in five schools: the Chicago Medical School, the College of Health Professions, the College of Pharmacy, the School of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies, and the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine.

Solving the structure of ATP synthase

A team of scientists headed by Rosalind Franklin University Professor David M. Mueller, PhD, has solved the structure of mitochondrial ATP synthase, an enzyme that makes ATP, adenosine triphosphate, the major energy source ...

Biochemistry

Apr 17, 2018

