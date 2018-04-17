Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science (RFUMS) is a nonprofit, private, interprofessional graduate school located in North Chicago, Illinois. It has more than 2,000 students in five schools: the Chicago Medical School, the College of Health Professions, the College of Pharmacy, the School of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies, and the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine.
