Robert Wood Johnson Medical School (RWJMS) is a public medical school located in Piscataway and New Brunswick, New Jersey, and one of the eight schools of the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ). In cooperation with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, the medical school's principal affiliate, they comprise New Jersey's premier academic medical center. In addition, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School has 34 other hospital affiliates and ambulatory care sites throughout the region. It is ranked among the top 100 U.S. medical schools in both research and primary care by U.S. News & World Report. The school's 2,800 full-time and volunteer faculty support its stated mission of medical education, research, health care delivery, and the promotion of community health. Robert Wood Johnson Medical School encompasses 22 basic science and clinical departments, as well as several centers and institutes including the Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the Child Health Institute of New Jersey, the Center for Advanced Biotechnology and Medicine, the Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences Institute, and the Stem Cell Institute of New Jersey.

Address 125 Paterson Street, New Brunswick, New Jersey, United States of America 08903 Website http://rwjms.umdnj.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Wood_Johnson_Medical_School

