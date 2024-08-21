RMIT University (officially the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology) is an Australian public university located in Melbourne, Victoria. It has two branches, referred to as RMIT University in Australia and RMIT International University in Vietnam. RMIT was founded in 1887 by prominent grazier and philanthropist, The Hon. Francis Ormond. It is the third-oldest higher education provider in the state of Victoria and the seventh-oldest in Australia. Its foundation campus "RMIT City" is located at the northern end of the Melbourne CBD. RMIT was awarded royal patronage in 1954, and is the only Australian university to have received the honour. According to the THES - QS World University Rankings in 2009, RMIT is ranked in the top 10 universities in Australia. It is included in the top 100 universities in the World for producing work-ready graduates, and is one of 20 institutes of technology that feature in the listing. It has an internationally recognised reputation for advertising, architecture, art, business, communication, design, engineering and technology.

Address Tan Phong Ward, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Vietnam Website http://www.rmit.edu.au/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RMIT_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

