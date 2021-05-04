Reykjavík University (Háskólinn í Reykjavík), also known as RU, is the largest private university in Reykjavík, Iceland. It is chartered by the Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Icelandic Industries, and the Confederation of Icelandic Employers. Reykjavík University is the largest private university in the country with more than 3,000 students and over 500 employees (professors come from over 26 countries). The university is fully bilingual (English and Icelandic) by the beginning of 2010, and it consists of four academic schools: School of Law, School of Business, School of Computer Science and the School of Science and Engineering. The university's Executive MBA program was awarded 5-year accreditation by the London-based international accreditation organisation Association of MBAs (AMBA) in October 2011.

