The Rett Syndrome Research Trust (RSRT) was formed recently to explore the development and treatment of the rare and extremely debilitating childhood disorder Rett Syndrome and related MECP2 disorders. RSRT is formed to fund drug therapies for Rett which may provide treatments for related autism and schizophrenia disorders. To date, Rett Syndrome has no effective drug therapy. However, mouse research seem to indicate the horrendous disorder may be reversible.

Address 67 Under Cliff Road Trumbull, CT 06611 USA Website http://www.rsrt.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rett_syndrome

