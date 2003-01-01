Results for Development Institute (R4D) is a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C. that is dedicated to accelerating social and economic progress in low and middle income countries. R4D combines the high-quality research approach of a traditional think tank with the capacity to turn that research into action on the ground in developing countries. It was founded in 2007. R4D provides policy analysis, critical information, decision-making tools, and policy advice to governments, civil society organizations, and international funders in order to stimulate positive change. With expertise in many areas – including economics and finance, health policy, education, and governance – R4D works with leaders, globally and at country level, to design and test solutions to some of the world’s biggest development challenges. R4D's stated mission is to "spark innovative ideas and catalyze high impact actions that reduce poverty and improve lives in developing countries." R4D’s current portfolio of projects and initiatives largely focuses on development issues related to Health and Transparency & Good Governance.

