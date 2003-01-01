The Research Society on Alcoholism (RSA) is a learned society of over 1600 active members based in Austin, Texas. Its objective is to advance research on alcoholism and the physiological and cognitive effects of alcohol. The RSA holds an annual meeting and, together with the International Society for Biomedical Research on Alcoholism, sponsors the publication of Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, published by Wiley-Blackwell.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

