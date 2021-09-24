The Research Institute of Molecular Pathology (IMP) is a basic biomedical research center sponsored largely by the pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim, and located in the Campus Vienna Biocenter (VBC). The IMP's primary goal is to conduct innovative basic research in the molecular life sciences. Over the years, the IMP has rapidly established a strong international reputation, reflected in the numerous national and international awards bestowed upon its scientists, and the many key research papers published in top-ranking scientific journals each year. The IMP attracts researchers from all over the world, almost all of whom move on after several years to leading scientific positions elsewhere in Austria or abroad. This constant turnover gives the IMP a young, dynamic and international spirit, and the flexibility to continually hire promising new scientific talents and expand its research activities into exciting new directions. Researchers at the IMP are committed to basic science, striving to unlock life's fundamental mysteries at the molecular and cellular levels.

Research Institute of Molecular Pathology

Mouse sperm need a molecular VIP pass to reach the egg membrane

In most animals and plants, the life cycle of an individual begins with fertilization, when egg and sperm fuse to combine their genetic material. Together, they form the zygote, the first cell of an embryo that will eventually ...

Cell & Microbiology

Sep 24, 2021

How stem cells synchronize to repair the spinal cord in axolotls

The spinal cord is an important component of our central nervous system: it connects the brain with the rest of the body and plays a crucial part in coordinating our sensations with our actions. Falls, violence, disease—various ...

Plants & Animals

Jun 15, 2021

Why frogs can't regenerate lost limbs like axolotls

In Lake Xochimilco of central Mexico dwells a rare salamander, the axolotl (Ambystoma mexicanum). In the wild, the axolotls do not metamorphose: adults very much resemble their larval counterparts and keep the external gills ...

Plants & Animals

May 19, 2021

Looping the genome—how cohesin does the trick

Twenty years ago, the protein complex cohesin was first described by researchers at the IMP. They found that its shape strikingly corresponds to its function: when a cell divides, the ring-shaped structure of cohesin keeps ...

Biotechnology

Apr 20, 2017

How cells take out the trash—phosphoarginine deciphered

Cells never forget to take out the trash. It has long been known that cells tag proteins for degradation by labelling them with ubiquitin, a signal described as "the molecular kiss of death". Tim Clausen's group at the Research ...

Cell & Microbiology

Oct 7, 2016

