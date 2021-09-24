The Research Institute of Molecular Pathology (IMP) is a basic biomedical research center sponsored largely by the pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim, and located in the Campus Vienna Biocenter (VBC). The IMP's primary goal is to conduct innovative basic research in the molecular life sciences. Over the years, the IMP has rapidly established a strong international reputation, reflected in the numerous national and international awards bestowed upon its scientists, and the many key research papers published in top-ranking scientific journals each year. The IMP attracts researchers from all over the world, almost all of whom move on after several years to leading scientific positions elsewhere in Austria or abroad. This constant turnover gives the IMP a young, dynamic and international spirit, and the flexibility to continually hire promising new scientific talents and expand its research activities into exciting new directions. Researchers at the IMP are committed to basic science, striving to unlock life's fundamental mysteries at the molecular and cellular levels.

Address Campus-Vienna-Biocenter 1 Website https://www.imp.ac.at

