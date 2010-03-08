Research Australia is a national non-profit alliance of organizations and companies dedicated to increasing knowledge and improving health care in Australia. Members and donors provide funding for research in human disease and treatment of current health care challenges. Research Australia publishes journals, newsletters and on-line public information about their work. In particular, Research Australia is working on cancer treatments and improving the side-effects of current treatment.

Address Research Australia Limited (Melbourne Office) Mezzanine Level 257 Collins Street MELBOURNE VIC 3000 Website http://researchaustralia.org/ra.aspx

Subscribe to rss feed